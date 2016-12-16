$50,000 goal reached for Tricounty Family Ministries' new soup kitchen

-
Jonathan Boncek
-
TFM's clients wait in line for lunch
This Monday Tricounty Family Ministries (TFM) will serve more than 2,000 people at the soup kitchen's annual Christmas lunch. From food insecure to homeless, adults to nearly 600 children, the luncheon will be an opportunity for anyone who wants one to come get a free warm meal in honor of the holiday season. It's something TFM does every year in addition to the roughly than 300,000 meals they serve annually. And thanks to some incredible generosity, the staff who mans TFM's lunch operation will do it knowing next year's event will be just a little bit easier. With the help of one final donation from Palmetto Goodwill
, Tricounty Family Ministries has reached its GoFundMe goal of $50,000.
It's hard for me to type that without getting a little misty-eyed. When we announced TFM's campaign in our story "Walk-ins Welcome
" back on Nov. 16, I was cautiously optimistic. The soup kitchen — North Charleston's only organization that offers free lunches and breakfasts four days a week in addition to healthcare, pro bono legal work, and mental and addiction counseling — desperately needed the funding to continue their operation. They'd just been given the greenlight to move into a new location at Cherokee Place United Methodist Church, but the kitchen area is retro to say the least. So we set the goal at $20,000 hoping that, with a month to raise the funds, maybe we could just make the cut. Needless to say, Charleston crushed that figure in 48 hours. And today, thanks to the help of 199 individual donors, the campaign hit $50,000 which means some of the Lowcountry's neediest individuals will continue to be served by TFM with love and, most importantly, dignity.
It's a rare thing to see this kind of charity in action and I don't take it for granted. I suspect none of the 2,000 people who will line up on Rivers Avenue on Monday for the Christmas luncheon will either.
Thank you to all who helped make this happen.
-
Thanks to Palmetto Goodwill TFM's fundraising goal was reached