Tradesman Brewing relocating to King Street Ext. and expanding

Fatty's Beer Works
The new Tradesman has everything... repurposed shipping containers, bros riding piggyback, billboards...
is painting murals on its new location, each day Frothy Brewing
gets closer to opening its West Ashley digs, and now Tradesman Brewing Co. announces it's moving and expanding to King Street Extension.
Scott and Sara McConnell opened Tradesman, the first James Island brewery, in 2014
According to a press release from Tradesman, with their production ramped up to 1,000 barrels a year, their existing space at 1639 Tatum St. wasn't cutting it. So they're moving the operation to a 7,000 square foot warehouse and a 2.5-acre lot at 1647 King St Ext.
Co-owners Chris Winn and Scott and Sara McConnell
will work with Judy Dixon and the team at Rush Dixon Architects for design and the brewing equipment will be built by Charlotte's Deutche Beverage Technologies.
But while the team is excited about the new location, leaving James Island is bittersweet. “The growth and community support we have received since our opening on J.I. has been overwhelmingly positive. Anyone with a James Island address will always have a special place in our hearts and special bonus in the new Taproom,” says Sara.
Tradesman hopes to have their new space open by May 2017.
A rendering of Tradesman's new location