Friday, December 9, 2016

Roadside Seafood's Chef Sean Mendes named 2017 S.C. Chef Ambassador

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 10:28 AM

Sean Mendes (far right) will represent South Carolina's culinary heritage for one year - PERRY BAKER
We've been singing the praises of Chef Sean Mendes for some time now. First he wowed us at Roadside Seafood with his incredible fried shrimp, then he won our hearts with his meat masterpieces at Blues Burger Joint. Now he's finally getting the statewide recognition being named to the newest class of South Carolina's Chef Ambassadors.

The State newspaper reports that Mendes, along with William Cribb of Cribb’s Kitchen and Willy Taco in Spartanburg; Amy Fortes of Flipside Café in Fort Mill; and Adam Kirby of Bistro 217 in Pawleys Island, are the newest chefs to represent South Carolina's culinary heritage.

The program, launched by Gov. Nikki Haley in 2014, gives four chefs the opportunity to travel around the country promoting the state's culinary heritage for one year. Outgoing Chef Ambassadors include Columbia's 2 Fat 2 Fly and Wing City's Ramone Dickerson, Teryi Youngblood of Greenville’s Passerelle Bistro, Orchid Paulmeier of One Hot Mama’s in Hilton Head, and Forrest Parker of Drawing Room at The Vendue.

