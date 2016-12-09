John Lewis says, "Brisket nachos, anyone?"

click to enlarge Provided

The brisket nachos are available at the bar starting at 2 p.m. today

The Tex Mex options keep expanding at Lewis Barbecue. With the popularity of the barbecue spot's "Tex Mex Tuesday," they've now added brisket nachos to the bar menu."John and his team are making nachos available every day they're open, Tuesday - Sunday," says publicist Cat Taylor. "The dish will feature their house-made queso sauce, salsa, pinto beans, and chopped brisket for $9.95."And if you're really feeling crazy, you can make it "loco" adding hot guts and pulled pork for $12.95.