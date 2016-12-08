Eat

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Don't forget: Top Chef's Last Chance Kitchen starts tonight

It's go time

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 4:32 PM

click to enlarge Gerald Sombright could get another chance on Top Chef tonight - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Gerald Sombright could get another chance on Top Chef tonight

Top Chef: Charleston returns tonight and you know what that means? I'm going to be tipsy and exhausted live tweeting until midnight? Well, yes, that and tonight begins Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen.

Last Chance Kitchen is the show's redemption challenge giving cheftestants who have been kicked off (i.e. Gerald Sombright of last week's pea crab debacle) an opportunity to get back on the show. Whoever gets kicked off on tonight's episode will meet Gerald in the Last Chance Kitchen for one final go at getting a spot spot back in the Top Chef finale.

But here's the catch, you can only watch Last Chance Kitchen online — very clever, Bravo.

How do you do that?

At 11 p.m. tonight, hop on over to bravotv.com/last-chance-kitchen to watch.

