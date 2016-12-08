Thursday, December 8, 2016
Don't forget: Top Chef's Last Chance Kitchen starts tonight
It's go time
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 4:32 PM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Gerald Sombright could get another chance on Top Chef tonight
Top Chef: Charleston
returns tonight and you know what that means? I'm going to be tipsy and exhausted live tweeting until midnight? Well, yes, that and
tonight begins Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen.
Last Chance Kitchen is the show's redemption challenge giving cheftestants who have been kicked off (i.e. Gerald Sombright of last week's pea crab
debacle) an opportunity to get back on the show. Whoever gets kicked off on tonight's episode will meet Gerald in the Last Chance Kitchen for one final go at getting a spot spot back in the Top Chef
finale.
But here's the catch, you can only watch Last Chance Kitchen online — very clever, Bravo.
How do you do that?
At 11 p.m. tonight, hop on over to bravotv.com/last-chance-kitchen
to watch.
Tags: Top Chef, Gerald Sombright, Tom Colicchio, Image