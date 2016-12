Don't forget: Top Chef's Last Chance Kitchen starts tonight

click to enlarge Provided

Gerald Sombright could get another chance on Top Chef tonight

returns tonight and you know what that means? I'm going to be tipsy and exhausted live tweeting until midnight? Well, yes, thattonight begins Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen.Last Chance Kitchen is the show's redemption challenge giving cheftestants who have been kicked off (i.e. Gerald Sombright of last week's pea crab debacle) an opportunity to get back on the show. Whoever gets kicked off on tonight's episode will meet Gerald in the Last Chance Kitchen for one final go at getting a spot spot back in thefinale.But here's the catch, you can only watch Last Chance Kitchen online — very clever, Bravo.How do you do that?At 11 p.m. tonight, hop on over to bravotv.com/last-chance-kitchen to watch.