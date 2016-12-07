Have you visited Extreme Akim's Kingdom Bar & Grill yet?

click to enlarge Provided

Kingdom serves dinner starting at 5 p.m. every week night

Just over a month ago local attorney Akim Anastopoulo — better known as Judge Extreme Akim from the National Lampoon's syndicated court show,opened his first restaurant and nightclub on King Street. Kingdom Bar & Grill sits at 468 King St. in the space formerly occupied by Charleston Beer Works, and while I personally haven't had a chance to walk on the wild side there yet, here's what I know.Kingdom is co-owned by Anastopoulo and DJ Cilo Lopez.“Our goals for Kingdom were to bring something that Charleston didn't already have. To be honest, we wanted to do more but because of the building we are in, and the short three-year lease (subject to change) that was originally signed, we couldn’t do it all. We have bigger plans if we come across a longer lease,“ says Lopez in a press release.The idea Kingdom's GM Matt Orck says is to ”provide quality service while in a LA / Miami / Vegas atmosphere and still add a hint of Charleston’s Southern charm."To that end, Kingdom offers patrons dinner as well as their take on the VIP treatment — white leather booths, privacy curtains, and bottle service in a neon-lit space.Kingdom is open Mon. 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Tues.-Fri. 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat. noon-2 a.m., and Sun. noon to 12 a.m.