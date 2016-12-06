Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Café Gibbes at The Gibbes Museum of Art now open
Sandwich artist
by Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 11:51 AM
Connelly Hardaway
The Gibbes got revamped last year
A visit to the Gibbes Museum of Art just got a little more multi-sensory. On Tues. Dec. 6, the museum's Café Gibbes opened for business.
The casual spot is immediately to your left when you enter the recently renovated 111
-year-old building. Chef Joseph Jacobson — most recently of Sweeney's on Johns Island — is running the restaurant owned and operated by Aris Newton of Folly Road Foods, LLC.
The menu is full of approachable salads and sandwiches which get bonus points for being made with EVO bread.
Café Gibbes is open Tues., Thurs., Fri., and Sat., 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., and Wed., 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
