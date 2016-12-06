Big news, gals — Charleston is getting its first "Ladies Bar"

-
Reclaimed pink marble from the old Charleston Library will be used in the bar's design
Ladies, after years of forced sobriety thanks to there being no Charleston bars catering to us, the weaker sex, I have great news. The Post & Courier
reports that the new Hotel Bennett
— going into the space formerly occupied by the Charleston Library next to Marion Square — will be home to the city's first "Ladies Bar." I know, right? Finally a place that serves cocktails delicate enough for our lady livers.
According to Hanna Raskin's report (see the rendering here
), "Hotel Bennett will feature Charleston’s first classic Ladies Bar, featuring an etched-mirrored ceiling and reclaimed pink marble from the former Charleston Library for its floor, bar, and table tops." Yes, you heard that right, pink! Our collective favorite color!
The space will be called Camellia’s because, duh, women love flowers, and will offer a large cocktail program. The menu hasn't been released yet, but we're hoping for just one long list of Cosmos and vodka/crans (dear God please no craft beer!) because you know how we women get when things like drinks are too complicated.
Hotel Bennett's spokesman Matt Owen told Raskin that Camellia's will "feel comfortable and inviting, particularly for women," which he must have gleaned through some kind of lady mind-reading wizardry, I suppose. Then again, how would I know? I'm just a lady.