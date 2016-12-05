Eat

Monday, December 5, 2016

Street closures partly to blame for closing of Lee Lee's Hot Kitchen

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 9:03 AM

Lee Lee's served dishes like salt and pepper shrimp, crab Rangoon, and Sichuan wings
Post & Courier reports that Lee Lee's Hot Kitchen (218 President St.) has closed.

The Chinese restaurant was opened in 2014 by Karalee Nielsen Fallert and Seattle Chef Lily Lei to generally good reviews. In his critique, former City Paper restaurant critic Eric Doksa said, "Many of the dishes are hit or miss. If you're looking to get takeout, there are plenty of places around town, China Dragon, Peking Gourmet, China Express, and China Garden, that'll satisfy those busy nights. What Lee Lee's has to offer is an environment that's welcoming and hip."

But the pop-art infused cute factor wasn't enough to overcome road closures around the address. And that's what Fallert says ultimately led to her choice to close.

"It was such a hard decision," says Fallert. "We've been battling the street closures surrounding our location every summer for the last two years which has been devastating to the business and then the street was closed again this past week. It's exhausting."

Due to construction woes, Fallert says she made the decision to close, but adds, "We're going to sit tight until the construction is definitely over and rebrand from there."

