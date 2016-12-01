Thursday, December 1, 2016
Fatty's Beerworks plans for early 2017 opening
Fatty's comin' to town
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 10:21 AM
Connelly Hardaway
Jay Fletcher designed Fatty's mural and Limelight Custom Sign Co. is painting it.
Yesterday, we noticed a colorful mural going up on the side of an aluminum building (1436 Meeting Street Road). Come to find out, said building is home to Fatty's Beer Works, one of Charleston's — count 'em — 23 breweries
, either existing or in the works.
Rob Russell, Fatty's chief operating officer, tells us the brewhouse, located directly in front of a cemetery and next to a tattoo parlor, will have a tasting room onsite. Russell hopes to have all brewing equipment installed before the holidays and he says that February 2017 could be the date of the brewery's official opening. Follow along with Fatty's progress here.
And read more about the story behind the mural and can design in our Beer Week article about local beer label designers.
