XBB brings in Chef Jacques Larson again for Noodles without Borders 3.0

Agnolotti with red beet, pig heart, and midnight moon goat Gouda was served at another Noodles without Borders night

Get the brain trust of Xiao Bao Biscuit Chef Josh Walker and Wild Olive and Obstinate Daughter Chef Jacques Larson together and good things are bound to develop.Such has been the case for the past two Noodles without Borders dinners featuring the dynamic duo. Now the two chefs pair up again, melding their Asian and Italian noodle expertise, for another multi-culture dinner experience — Noodles without Borders 3.0. The chefs are collaborating for their third take on the dinner on Mon. Dec. 5."It's Sardinia meets X'ian style chickpea and lamb ciciones," says Walker of the menu. In addition, mole with stuffed pasta and fresh cheese, squid ink spaghetti with nduja, black garlic sausage, spaetzle and more are all planned for Monday night.Noodles without Borders 3.0 is a no reservations dinner on a first come, first served basis. Service beings and 5:30 p.m. and will run until all the dishes are sold out.