Details on the transfer of power from Joe Pasta to JohnKing Grill + Bar

Kinsey Gidick
All Joe Pasta signage has been removed at 428 King St.
After holding court at the corner of King and John streets for 17 years, Joe Pasta has ended its reign and JohnKing
Grill + Bar now takes the throne.
Eater
first reported the ownership change on Tues. Nov. 29. Today we've learned that the new restaurant will be a "gourmet bar." That's according to manager David Platte.
Platte says that owners King Inc., who also operate of Juanita Greenburg's and Andolini's, had been in discussions to take over Joe Pasta for the last year. Since acquiring 428 King St., they've completely remodeled the upstairs and plan to complete the downstairs in January. JohnKing officially opened for business this Monday.
"The food is burgers, wings, steak sandwiches, that kind of place," says Platte. JohnKing has brought in former Rue de Jean Chef Jacob Schor to run the kitchen. "He's doing things like bacon fat confit wings that we fry them to order," adds Platte.
But even with a more luxe take on bar food, JohnKing will have a sports bar feel. "Upstairs already has five big screen TVs. The downstairs will match that look. You won’t recognize it," says Platte. "We had an artist paint rock murals on the walls. It's a totally new, different thing."
JohnKing Bar + Grill is open daily for lunch and dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.