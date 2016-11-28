Eat

Monday, November 28, 2016

No injuries reported after early morning fire at Swig & Swine

The Summerville Swig & Swine remains open

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 9:20 AM

Swig & Swine's meat platter - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Swig & Swine's meat platter

Thanks to the Charleston Fire Department, no one was injured this morning in an early morning fire at West Ashley's Swig & Swine.

Jonathan Kish, Chief Executive Officer of Queen Street Hospitality Group which owns Swig & Swine reports that the fire broke out around 7 a.m. in the restaurant's front smoke room.

"Thankfully no one was injured," says Kish. "The wonderful folks at The Charleston Fire Department had the fire out shortly thereafter." Kish adds that Swig & Swine will be closed today but will reopen for business tomorrow. All catering orders will also be completed.

"We are spending today cleaning up and look forward to serving Charleston again tomorrow," says Kish.

