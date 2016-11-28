Monday, November 28, 2016
Charleston Wine + Food hosts 'Top Chef: Charleston' BINGO on Thursday
#TopChefBINGO
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 3:12 PM
-
Provided
-
Let's meet the cheftestants
They're calling it Top Chef BINGO and the deal is essentially this:
- Watch Top Chef: Charleston on Thursday either at home or at Bay Street Biergarten
- Log on to Twitter
- Follow along and cover BINGO spaces by tweeting
- Win prizes including Charleston Wine + Food festival tickets
That's the word from Charleston Wine + Food. In support of Bravo's Top Chef: Charleston
debut on Thursday, the festival is hosting a live round of Twitter BINGO letting fans of the show or its stars — including Warehouse's Chef Emily Hahn and sometime resident Jamie Lynch, executive chef at 5Church Charlotte — get into the spirit of the cooking competition.
For game rules, visit Charleston Wine + Food’s website and join the Facebook
event.
