Avila food truck opens its restaurant on Calhoun Street today

If you have an arepa hankering but you're tired of chasing down food trucks, good news. Avila
food truck has found a brick-and-mortar home and unlocks its doors today, Mon. Nov. 28.
The Venezuelan restaurant, owned by partners Melanie Blohm and Adam Goodwin and chef Alex Clark, opens in the former Ladles at 141 Calhoun St (Ladles has since moved to 68 Cannon St.). The restaurant serves items like patacone, a crispy plantain sandwich; smaller bites like tostones and tequeños, fried cheese stick served with homemade ketchup; and plates filled with braised meats like pork belly or chicken, shredded steak, and griddled mushrooms.
And then, of course, there are those arepas. City Paper
contributor Robert Donovan was especially taken with Avila's pollo chocolate arepa when he wrote about it for our DISH sandwich issue. "Their arepas are traditional fist-size, crispy grilled, split corn cakes and their patacones are crunchy sandwiches where fried plantains serve as the bread," Donovan wrote. "Step out and get the pollo chocolate. It's not as spicy as some Mexican mole but just as flavorful and infinitely better."
You can start taking his advice at 11 a.m. today.