Get a turkey sandwich to-go on Thanksgiving from SNOB, Halls, High Cotton, Old Village Post House Inn, or Rita’s

Call ahead to get your $9 turkey sandwich

For many of us, at least some of our Thanksgiving will spent behind counters and in offices waiting to go home for family dinner. And let's be honest, some of us won’t even get that. So, to help ease the pain of the Thanksgiving blues, Hall Management Group (owners of Halls Chophouse, SNOB, High Cotton, the Old Village Post House Inn and Rita’s Seaside Grille) are offering a taste of the good life with their to-go Turkey sandwich, available only on Thanksgiving day.The sandwich features piles of Keegan-Filion Farm sliced turkey with thick cut white bread, cranberry mayo, and cornbread stuffing. It’s like a whole meal wrapped into one, mouth-watering sammie. No matter which restaurant you go to, the sandwich will only be $9 and can be ordered in-house or over the phone.Don’t miss out on a bit of Thanksgiving eats just because of a busy schedule.