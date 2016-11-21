Monday, November 21, 2016
After 24 years on Market Street, Wild Wing Cafe says goodbye on Wednesday
Hot wings, cold beer, and good times no more
by Kinsey Gidick
on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 12:40 PM
This Wed., Nov. 23 marks the last day of service at Wild Wing's Market Street location. After 24 years serving "hot wings, cold beer, and good times" at 32 N. Market St., the restaurant's lease has expired and the space will soon become — no surprise — a hotel.
"We have loved our Downtown Charleston location and consider our employees family. We will be working with them to relocate as many positions as possible to our other locations," the restaurant wrote on Facebook yesterday.
The closure follows Post & Courier's
recent report that the chain is moving its headquarters out of Charleston. It's new HQ will be in Charlotte.
Following last year's closure of Wet Willie's
after 22 years on East Bay Street, the shuttering of Wild Wing Cafe officially ends the '90s-early-aughts Market Street nightlife era. R.I.P.
