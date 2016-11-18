Xiao Bao Biscuit owners' new restaurant will not serve Asian food

click to enlarge
The owners of XBB will open a second restaurant at 430 Meeting St.
I've said it before, I'll say it again, if you want to stay up to date on local food news, you must listen to EffinBRadio podcast. Lindsay Collins, Nikki Fairman, and City Paper
columnist Philip Michael Cohen always have the inside track on local restaurant projects and in today's episode they get the deets on the next location from Xiao Bao Biscuit's owners.
And surprise! It's not going to serve Asian food.
"We don't need another XBB," says XBB co-owner and chef Joshua Walker on the podcast. Dodging specifics like Peter La Fleur, Walker described their new project as a place that'll serve "bold, balanced flavors" with the option of using the whole pantry — a.k.a. cheese and butter.
"I can't describe it in like one word," he added. Walker wouldn't reveal the restaurant's build-out time table either, but he did say that it'll be at 430 Meeting St. next to Hot Mustard in an old Charleston single house, and it'll be large enough to also host private events.
"It'll be a little more fancy-boy inside," says Walker. "We love to play around with design."
