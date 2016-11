Is this what 5Church's Chef Jamie Lynch will serve on 'Top Chef'?

click to enlarge Provided

click to enlarge Nico Rittmeyer

Amuse: raw oyster, candied blood orange, limoncello granita, American caviar, red veined sorrel

click to enlarge Nico Rittmeyer

Miso marinated maitaki mushrooms, herb ricotta, honey roasted cashew dressed frisee, cured egg yolk

click to enlarge Nico Rittmeyer

Chef Lynch plates the prime beef tartare, served with sauce gribiche, watermelon radish, crispy capers, and pomme paille

click to enlarge Nico Rittmeyer

Seared yellowfin tuna with crispy yukon cake, garlic wilted swiss shard, and strawberry beurre rouge

Last night 5Church Charleston celebrated one year in the city with a special tasting menu and free wine and beer for customers. And while the promise of free wine certainly lured me to the party, I was glad I stick around for the tasting menu.Co-crafted by Charlotte-based Chef Jamie Lynch — one of this season'scontestants — the menu highlighted seasonal ingredients and playful twists on classic dishes. While Lynch visits Charleston to cook on occasion, the kitchen is run full time by Executive Chef Adam Hodgson, who also helped create last night's menu.As I cleaned the plate of my lobster risotto, delicately rimmed with Rosa foam, I wondered: Is this a preview of Lynch's dishes on? Will I be watching TV, knowing just how Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio are feeling as they spoon miso-marinated maitaki mushrooms into their mouths? Only time will tell.Until the show's premiere, on Dec. 1, feast your eyes on pics of some of last night's plates. And read up on Charleston's own contestant, Emily Hahn, here.