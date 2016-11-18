Eat

Friday, November 18, 2016

GALLERY: Dreamy goat.sheep.cow.north now open

This cheese stands alone

Posted by Jonathan Boncek on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 9:14 AM

Patty Floersheimer and Trudi Wagner’s goat.sheep.cow.north (804 Meeting St.) is a slice of Europe in a wedge of Charleston that is seeing a revitalization thanks in part to the tight chunk of restaurants that is Edmund's Oast, Home Team BBQ, Lewis Barbecue, and Butcher and Bee.

The two owners have been sourcing some of the best fromage in Charleston since 2011. Now, their new big sister spot on Meeting Street in a corner of the old Dwell Smart building offers over 2,000 feet of retail and restaurant space. Their cheese and charcuterie cases have doubled in size from their small Church Street storefront, and these pungent and aged nibbles will be available by the pound to-go, and in different size boards for dining in.

Sandwiches, soups, and a variety of creative salads also will be available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. every day except Monday. With a heavy European influence on both the design and wine list, one can't help but daydream of sipping Sancerre in the South of France with an accompaniment of Camembert. The two partners display their labor of love with Wagner curating the wine list and Floersheimer making the design decisions for the establishment.

You can stop by starting today to get your wine and cheese on. 
