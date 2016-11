Pounce Cat Cafe will unlock its doors on November 25

Provided

No kitten, it's opening

Meow hear this: Pounce Cat Cafe + Wine Bar will unlock its doors at 283 Meeting St. on Fri. Nov. 25. That's the word from co-owners Ashley Brooks and Annaliese Hughes.As we've reported in the past, Pounce Cat Cafe + Wine Bar will offer not only refreshments like wine, tea, beer, and pastries, but will be a space where cat lovers can commune with their feline friends. And if a Pounce visitor really loves a certain kitty, they can adopt one.So on Black Friday, head to Meeting Street and grab a pussy(cat).