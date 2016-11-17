Eat

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Pounce Cat Cafe will unlock its doors on November 25

It's happening, fur real

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 9:22 AM

No kitten, it's opening
  • Provided
  • No kitten, it's opening
Meow hear this: Pounce Cat Cafe + Wine Bar will unlock its doors at 283 Meeting St. on Fri. Nov. 25. That's the word from co-owners Ashley Brooks and Annaliese Hughes.

As we've reported in the past, Pounce Cat Cafe + Wine Bar will offer not only refreshments like wine, tea, beer, and pastries, but will be a space where cat lovers can commune with their feline friends. And if a Pounce visitor really loves a certain kitty, they can adopt one.

So on Black Friday, head to Meeting Street and grab a pussy(cat).

