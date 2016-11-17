Eat

Thursday, November 17, 2016

Construction has begun on Rodney Scott's Bar-B-Que

Cue construction

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
The days of enjoying barbecue king Rodney Scott's perfectly prepared pulled pork in our own backyard may be closer than we think. According to an Instagram post from the pit master this morning, construction has begun at 1011 King St., formerly Chick's Fry House.

In a video post, Scott filmed a backhoe shifting soil in the parking lot behind the restaurant. "We are coming Charleston!!!" the post reads.

To which we can only respond, "Hell yes!"

We are coming Charleston!!!

A video posted by Rodney Scott (@scottsbbq) on


