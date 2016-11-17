Construction has begun on Rodney Scott's Bar-B-Que

click to enlarge Sam Spence

The days of enjoying barbecue king Rodney Scott's perfectly prepared pulled pork in our own backyard may be closer than we think. According to an Instagram post from the pit master this morning, construction has begun at 1011 King St., formerly Chick's Fry House.In a video post, Scott filmed a backhoe shifting soil in the parking lot behind the restaurant. "We are coming Charleston!!!" the post reads.To which we can only respond, "Hell yes!"