UPDATE: $20,045 and counting raised for Tricounty Family Ministries so far

Jonathan Boncek
Tricounty Family Ministries' clients wait in line for lunch
Holy cow, Charleston. In a little over a day since the release of our story "Walk-ins Welcome"
on Tricounty Family Ministries' desperate need for a walk-in cooler, you've donated $20,045 to their GoFundMe campaign. That's right, y'all smashed the $20,000 goal in a little over 24 hours! Thank you! The generosity shown for this soup kitchen has blown us away, but why stop now?
As mentioned in our article, Tricounty Family Ministries doesn't just need a new walk-in cooler for their new location. They need an entire kitchen — one big enough to serve over 200,000 meals a year. So we've up'd the GoFundMe goal to $50,000
If you can, donate here
and please share the campaign with your friends.
If you can't donate or you'd like to contribute in another way, Tricounty Family Ministries urgently needs need coats and toys to give to the 600-plus children who attend their annual Christmas Brunch on Dec. 19. If you have a new or gently used coat or an unwrapped new toy you'd like to donate, please look for drop boxes at the following locations beginning this weekend:
- Whole Foods
- Roper St. Francis Hospital
- Charleston Farmers Market
From all of us at Charleston City Paper
, thank you for your support.