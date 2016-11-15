Hugh Acheson and Root Baking Co. nix Club Monaco cafe project

-
Hugh Acheson recently took part in the filming of Top Chef: Charleston
Welp, so much for a marriage of ready to wear and bread, Chris and Nicole Wilkins of local Root Baking Co.
and Chef Hugh Acheson
are no longer opening a cafe in King Street's new Club Monaco clothing store. The project, announced in July, has been scrapped due to busy schedules.
Jonathan Boncek
Chris Wilkins launched The Florence's bread program
"We had a notion of doing something very fun and interesting there and just for lack of time, we shelved the idea," says Acheson of the amicable split from the chain.
Chris met Acheson when the baker opened Athens, Ga.'s Independent Baking Co. Soon after, the celebrity chef, who owns four Georgia restaurants and frequently appears on Top Chef,
recruited Wilkins to launch the bread program at Savannah's The Florence restaurant in 2014.
"We're very close friends," says Acheson. "We see eye to eye on the world of food. We were just texting about the new Tribe Called Quest album. You find some people in life who you think are the bee's knees. I couldn’t be more impressed with Chris."
And thanks to their friendship, Acheson says eventually the two will embark on a Charleston project. "We’re working on a bunch of consulting stuff, and warmly, but slowly but surely we'll do something in Charleston."
For now, according to the Post & Courier
, Club Monaco plans to proceed with a cafe from a different vendor. P&C reports that it will open in 2017.