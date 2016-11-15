Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Granary bids Belle Hall adieu with final Sunday brunch
Later Long Point Road
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 1:10 PM
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Brannon Florie now has three restaurants — The Granary, On Forty-One, and Pier 41
Wed. Nov. 16 marks the beginning of the end of, well, the beginning for The Granary
as the restaurant says goodbye to its Belle Hall shopping center digs. Brannon Florie's restaurant will move to a new building at 835 Coleman Boulevard, but before it does the chef and owner wants to thank guests of his original space with a handful of specials and one final brunch blowout.
This week guests can get half off all bottles of wine, $1 off domestic bottles and $2 off select craft beers, and $5 local and regional drafts.
On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Granary will hold their last brunch with more food and drink specials in addition to a gift card drawing. The service is for reservations only. Call (843) 216-3832 to reserve a table. The new location will open in January of 2017.
Tags: The Granary, Brannon Florie, Mount Pleasant, Belle Hall, Image