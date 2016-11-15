Tuesday, November 15, 2016
goat.sheep.cow.'s new location opens this Friday
goat.sheep.now.
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 2:58 PM
Thank you sweet, tiny, Babybel Cheesus, goat.sheep.cow's new location at 804 Meeting St. will unlock its doors this Friday.
The second location for cheesemongers Patty Floersheimer and Trudi Wagner, the latest location will be called goat.sheep.cow.north
and will offer all of the cheeses we've come to love from their Church Street shop, plus a wine bar. And, based on many a slow drive-by look we've given the space, it appears it'll have outdoor seating as well.
goat.sheep.cow.north will be open Tues.-Sun. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tags: goat.sheep.cow.north, Image