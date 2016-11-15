Eat

goat.sheep.cow.'s new location opens this Friday

goat.sheep.now.

Thank you sweet, tiny, Babybel Cheesus, goat.sheep.cow's new location at 804 Meeting St. will unlock its doors this Friday.

The second location for cheesemongers Patty Floersheimer and Trudi Wagner, the latest location will be called goat.sheep.cow.north and will offer all of the cheeses we've come to love from their Church Street shop, plus a wine bar. And, based on many a slow drive-by look we've given the space, it appears it'll have outdoor seating as well.

goat.sheep.cow.north will be open Tues.-Sun. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

