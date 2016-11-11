Friday, November 11, 2016
Revelator Coffee now open on King Street
Revelator, mount up
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 9:36 AM
click to enlarge
The peninsula's coffee options just grew by one. Birmingham-based Revelator Coffee
has opened their first South Carolina location at 550 King St.
The new spot is very reminiscent of Collective Coffee and the long gone Hope & Union (RIP). The stark interior features low-slung seating at the front, with a crisp white counter behind. A few fizzy fruit drinks sit in an open cooler adjacent to the cash register. There were no pastries this morning, but an employee says Butcher & Bee pastry chef Cynthia Wong will be providing those soon.
A bright blue coffee-serving bike also was inside this morning — we're not sure if it's functional, but it sure is pretty.
Service is friendly and fast. As for the coffee, it's pretty dang good. Revelator roasts their own beans which they source seasonally from various places around the world.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Tags: Openings, Revelator Coffee, King Street, Upper King, Revelator, Image