Friday, November 11, 2016
Rappahannock Oyster Bar plans Charleston opening in late winter 2017
by Kinsey Gidick
on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 1:27 PM
Richmonds' Rappahannock Oyster Company
has been operating in the Chesapeake Bay area since 2002. Now co-owners Travis and Ryan Croxton are opening their fifth restaurant location in Charleston — Rappahannock Oyster Bar. The new spot will open in the Cigar Factory
in winter 2017.
In a press release, the company shares that Rappahannock Oyster Bar will feature a bar, restaurant, and market with seafood dishes, and, of course, a raw bar which will feature both Virginia and South Carolina oysters.
Chef Kevin Kelley, who opened the Rappahannock Oyster Bar in Washington D.C., will run the Charleston kitchen. The restaurant will feature a 46-seat patio with a 152-seat indoor bar and dining room. The restaurant will be on the ground floor of the Cigar Factory directly below Garden & Gun's
office.
