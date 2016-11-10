Eat

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Tickets still available for Chef John Currence's 'Big Bad Breakfast' dinner tomorrow

So bad it's good

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge Bacon for breakfast, anyone? - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Bacon for breakfast, anyone?
Tomorrow night, Oxford, Miss. multi-restaurant owner and chef John Currence visits Charleston once again, this time in promotion of his latest cookbook, Big Bad Breakfast. And you can taste-test some of his recipes at The Daily's dinner.

From 6-11 p.m., The Daily's doors will open to anyone interested in getting a bite of Currence's food. For those interested in his cookbook, $50 VIP tickets are available and come with a copy of Big Bad Breakfast — which the Los Angeles Times says induces "a growing sense of comfort — and that’s not just because many of the recipes are for comfort food."

If Big Bad Breakfast is anything like his first book, Pickles, Pigs, & Whiskey, the stories will be just as worth it as the recipes. Currence is known for his dry wit illustrated in first edition, think salty jabs like: “Don’t engage the lard enemies as more often than not, they have no f#*$ing idea what they are talking about” and “I don’t much go in for overwrought, froufrou cocktails.” We expect more of the same in his latest work.

Tomorrow's a la carte menu includes:

Ice bread with dirty pate and cured egg yolks - $TBD
Eggs sardou - $6
Spicy boudin and eggs - $9
Fried rice mushroom omurice - $8
Grits and greens spoon bread - $5
Garlic cheese grits -$TBD
Sweet-potato & Benton's bacon fat brioche French toast - $TBD

A portion of all the proceeds from the book will benefit Charleston's Green Heart Project, a nonprofit that builds urban farms for student learning.


Tags: , , ,

  |  

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS