Tickets still available for Chef John Currence's 'Big Bad Breakfast' dinner tomorrow

Bacon for breakfast, anyone?
Tomorrow night, Oxford, Miss. multi-restaurant owner and chef John Currence visits Charleston once again, this time in promotion of his latest cookbook, Big Bad Breakfast
. And you can taste-test some of his recipes at The Daily's dinner.
From 6-11 p.m., The Daily's doors will open to anyone interested in getting a bite of Currence's food. For those interested in his cookbook, $50 VIP tickets are available and come with a copy of Big Bad Breakfast —
which the Los Angeles Times
says induces "
a growing sense of comfort — and that’s not just because many of the recipes are for comfort food."
If Big Bad Breakfast
is anything like his first book
, Pickles, Pigs, & Whiskey,
the stories will be just as worth it as the recipes. Currence is known for his dry wit illustrated in first edition, think salty jabs like: “Don’t engage the lard enemies as more often than not, they have no f#*$ing idea what they are talking about” and “I don’t much go in for overwrought, froufrou cocktails.” We expect more of the same in his latest work.
Tomorrow's a la carte menu includes:
Ice bread with dirty pate and cured egg yolks - $TBD
Eggs sardou - $6
Spicy boudin and eggs - $9
Fried rice mushroom omurice - $8
Grits and greens spoon bread - $5
Garlic cheese grits -$TBD
Sweet-potato & Benton's bacon fat brioche French toast - $TBD
A portion of all the proceeds from the book will benefit Charleston's Green Heart Project
, a nonprofit that builds urban farms for student learning.