Tickets still available for Chef John Currence's 'Big Bad Breakfast' dinner tomorrow

click to enlarge Provided

Bacon for breakfast, anyone?

Tomorrow night, Oxford, Miss. multi-restaurant owner and chef John Currence visits Charleston once again, this time in promotion of his latest cookbook,. And you can taste-test some of his recipes at The Daily's dinner.From 6-11 p.m., The Daily's doors will open to anyone interested in getting a bite of Currence's food. For those interested in his cookbook, $50 VIP tickets are available and come with a copy ofwhich thesays inducesa growing sense of comfort — and that’s not just because many of the recipes are for comfort food."Ifis anything like his first book the stories will be just as worth it as the recipes. Currence is known for his dry wit illustrated in first edition, think salty jabs like: “Don’t engage the lard enemies as more often than not, they have no f#*$ing idea what they are talking about” and “I don’t much go in for overwrought, froufrou cocktails.” We expect more of the same in his latest work.Tomorrow's a la carte menu includes:Ice bread with dirty pate and cured egg yolks - $TBDEggs sardou - $6Spicy boudin and eggs - $9Fried rice mushroom omurice - $8Grits and greens spoon bread - $5Garlic cheese grits -$TBDSweet-potato & Benton's bacon fat brioche French toast - $TBDA portion of all the proceeds from the book will benefit Charleston's Green Heart Project , a nonprofit that builds urban farms for student learning.