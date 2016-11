Ticket Alert: Cúrate Chef Katie Button serves brunch at The Ordinary this Sunday

Provided

Katie Button's new cookbook features 125 Spanish recipes

Asheville's Spanish tapas queen Katie Button has worked with chefs José Andrés and Ferran Adrià, and has been recognized as one of the "high-achieving stagiaires" from elBulli. Now she has a new cookbook, named after her restaurant Cúrate, and she visits The Ordinary this weekend to showcase some of its 125 recipes.The James Beard Foundation Award Nominee: Rising Star Chef will prepare a Spanish-inspired seafood tower (exqueixada), marinated muscles (mejillones en escabeche), spiced grilled lamb skewers (pincho moruno), and Spanish-style French toast (torrijes) all family style at a brunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sun. Nov. 13.Tickets are $94.14 for the three-course meal with bottomless sangrias and a copy of Button's book, or $68.27 for just the meal. You can purchase tickets here