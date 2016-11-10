Don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner? Order here

-
It's almost turkey time
You know what we're thankful for this year? The fact that we live in a city with so many dining and take-out options, that if we want to, we don't have to lift a finger on Thanksgiving. Everything, and we do mean everything, can be ordered a la carte — bird, green bean casserole, and all. Here's a few spots to get your fixings:
Cru Catering
Cru is offering both a prix fixe menu ($42 per person) and a dozen or so a la carte options including items like sweet-tea brined, oven-roasted turkey, Cran-Marnier sauce (yes, please), and sweet potato casserole with candied pecans and toasted marshmallows.
Deadline: Wed. Nov. 16
Order: Call (843) 534-2433 or email Casey Finnen at casey@crucatering.com.
Butcher & Bee
This year B&B is offering a Thanksgiving Take-Out package. For $225, you'll get a 15- to 20-lb. Keegan-Filion turkey, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted sweet potatoes with pecan crumble, roasted beets, and more. Pastry Chef Cynthia Wong's sweets are extra and range from $2-25.
Deadline: Wed. Nov. 16
Order: Email shopthedaily@butcherandbee.com or order online here
Hamby's Catering
Dubbed the "Gobble Gobble" Thanksgiving Package, Hamby's is putting together a $162 (serves 8) meal that includes Southern traditional whole roasted turkey (10-14 lbs.),
Blake's favorite macaroni & cheese (64 oz.), weet potato soufflé (64 oz.) with brown sugar and pecan topping, green beans almandine (48 oz.), cornbread dressing (48 oz.), and giblet gravy (1 pint). You can updrade to a bourbon-smoked turkey with muscadine chutney (1 pint) for $15.
Deadline: Fri. Nov. 18
Order: Call (843) 571-3103 or email info@hambycatering.com.
Mercantile & Mash
For $175, (serves 6-8) you get a Joyce Farms free-range turkey, cranberry sauce, natural turkey jus, salad, three sides, one pie.
Order: Call (843) 793-2636.
Bull Street Gourmet & Market
Locals can pick up an entire feast or individual items (think no burning pies this year) the day before for $200 prix fixe for 4-6 people.
Order: Call (843) 722-6464.
EVO Bakery
No, you can't get a turkey pizza. However, EVO is offering pies from their craft bakery. Options include pumpkin, pecan bourbon, apple streusel, pecan apple pie cheesecake, New York-style cheesecake, chocolate silk, peanut butter, and key lime. Prices range from $30-$40.
Deadline: Fri. Nov. 18
Order: Call (843) 225-1810.
Trident Tech Relish Restaurant
You'll be eating for a good cause when you buy one of Trident Tech Relish Restaurant sweet potato, apple, or pecan pies. Each is $10 and the proceeds support the culinary program.
Order: The pie fundraiser takes place at Relish Restaurant at Building 920 on Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Ted's Butcherblock
Ted's, once again, comes to the holiday rescue with their a la carte Thanksgiving feast menu. Whole Bell & Evans or North Carolina Heritage Black turkeys are available, cooked or uncooked and must be ordered in advance. Or you can get all fancy and have them brine your bird for an additional $10. Spiral cut ham is also available as well as sides including creamed greens & gruyere, dirty rice with smoked duck sausage, sourdough bread pudding with mushroom, leeks and bacon, and sweet potato casserole.
Deadline: Sat. Nov. 19
Order: Call (843) 577-0094 or go online here
