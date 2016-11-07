Monday, November 7, 2016
QUIZ: Where are these #ChsBurgerWeek burgers from?
You think you know your #Chs burgers?
by Sam Spence
on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 3:57 PM
We're in the thick of Charleston Burger Week, y'all. Is there a better place to be? The answer is 'No.' Except maybe if you're at a participating #ChsBurgerWeek restaurant enjoying a burger during Burger Week. "Burgering," as the kids say.
So you think you know your Charleston burgers, but are you a burger newb or the Ketchup King/Queen of #ChsBurgerWeek? Take our quiz and find out.
So, where are these burgers from?
