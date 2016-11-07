Eat

Monday, November 7, 2016

QUIZ: Where are these #ChsBurgerWeek burgers from?

You think you know your #Chs burgers?

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 3:57 PM

We're in the thick of Charleston Burger Week, y'all. Is there a better place to be? The answer is 'No.' Except maybe if you're at a participating #ChsBurgerWeek restaurant enjoying a burger during Burger Week. "Burgering," as the kids say.

So you think you know your Charleston burgers, but are you a burger newb or the Ketchup King/Queen of #ChsBurgerWeek? Take our quiz and find out.

So, where are these burgers from?

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS