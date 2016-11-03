The peninsula's self-serve taproom options expand with arrival of Pour Taproom

The Post & Courier
reports that the peninsula is getting its second self-serve taproom. Pour Taproom
, which has restaurants in Greenville, Asheville, and Santa Cruz, will expand in Charleston opening at 560 King St. in the Hyatt Hotel site.
Pour joins Bay Street Biergarten
in the self-serve suds game although it operates a bit differently. At Pour patrons are given electronic wristbands "linked to its taps via radio chips" so people can pour their own beer by the ounce.
In an interview with the Asheville Citizen-Times,
owner Nate Tomforde said, "What is great about this is you can try 10 different beers and not even drink two pints." Or, you know, you could just order 10 different beers and drink 10 pints, but, hey, that's just us.
Like an AI drinking buddy, when you've reached your limit, the wrist-band cuts you off.
Each Pour location seems to have a decidedly different menu — cheeseboards in Santa Cruz, burritos in Greenville — but P&C
says that the Charleston Pour location will serve tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.