David Schuttenberg named new executive chef of Fish restaurant

Jonathan Boncek
Chef David Schuttenberg moved to Charleston last year from New York
Chef David Schuttenberg
has been named the new executive chef of Fish restaurant. Following the departure of chef Nico Romo, who left in June after more than a decade with the restaurant, Schuttenberg takes over.
“We conducted a thoughtful and meticulous national search for individuals who could not only build upon the success of Fish, but also further our high caliber of service and professional expertise,” says Randall Goldman, CEO of Patrick Properties Hospitality Group (PPHG), which owns and operates Fish.
Schuttenberg most recently worked at Scarecrow & Co. where he helped opened Wise Buck. Prior to that, Schuttenberg was the chef at Dickson's Farmstand Meats in Chelsea Market.
“I am truly honored and thrilled to join Fish,” says Schuttenberg says in a press release. “My first goal will be to get to know the culinary team behind this restaurant’s well-deserved reputation. The focus on fresh, simple ingredients and refined technique is perfectly aligned to my passions as a chef, and I’m excited to collaborate on new dishes that share my personal style with guests. I also look forward to drawing from Charleston’s rich heritage and wealth of culinary influences, while deepening my roots in this vibrant community.”
Joining Schuttenberg in the next chapter of the King Street restaurant is new general manager Katie Hajjar who comes from Maverick Southern Kitchens where she ran Old Village Post House. Prior to that she was the manager of Slightly North of Broad where she worked with Chef Frank Lee.
According to the Fish camp, the plan is to keep the current fall menu, then gradually rollout Schuttenberg's new dishes.