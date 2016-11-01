Halls Chophouse now selling its signature steak sauce

For those nights you can't be at Halls Chophouse...you can now enjoy Chef Matthews Steak Sauce in your own home! #hallschophouse #steaksauce #CHSeats A photo posted by Halls Chophouse (@hallschophouse) on Oct 20, 2016 at 11:33am PDT

According to Cooks Illustrated, as of 2012 A.1. ruled the steak sauce market with 70 percent of sales, but that hasn't discouraged dozens of other brands and restaurants from jumping into the condiment waters.Such is the case with Halls Chophouse which just debuted its own signature sauce. Last week Hall Management Group revealed the new product in an Instagram post featuring Chef Matthew Niessner. According to Halls' publicist Boykin Anderson, Halls Steak Sauce is currently being sold only at Halls locations in Charleston and Greenville, but the company plans to make it available on hallmanagementgroup.com later this month."The sauce is composed of a tomato based formula with unique flavor profiles unlike any other," says Chef Niessner. "The sauce is custom specific for Halls combining a cross recipe between a typical Heinz 57 and an A.1. steak sauce. This enables guests to have a flavor profile of the best of both worlds. The sauce is completely made from scratch with over 12 ingredients and because the sauce is so dynamic, it pairs wonderfully with both dry and wet aged beef."You can pick up a bottle at Halls for $9.