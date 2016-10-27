Bar Mash debuts new bar menu

click to enlarge
Bar Mash
Connelly Hardaway
Go for the drinks and stay for the food (the stuff is decadent enough to soak up all your booze). Try the Mash Whiskey Smash (right) made with corsair triple smoke, lemon, peach, mint, and crushed ice. It ain't cheap at $15, but trust us, you'll only need one.
, part of the Old Cigar Factory's restaurant and bar pair, Mercantile and Mash, has become a cozy haven of high-quality cocktails and decadent bar snacks. The place sees a healthy crowd even on a Tuesday night, with customers stopping in to try whatever "Tropical Tuesday" cocktails bar manager Teddy Nixon
and crew have come up with. The bar recently rolled out a new bar menu, crafted by Mercantile and Mash's Executive Chef Tim Morton.
The menu is on the hearty side of bar fare, featuring enough fried, cheese-laden items to soak up the strongest of well-mixed drinks. Read on for some of our suggestions and check out the full menu below. And while Nixon is currently on what a friendly barkeep tells us is a "pilgrimage" in Europe, he'll be back soon to debut some new drinks, too.
click to enlarge
Connelly Hardaway
Are those tater tots topped with fried mozzarella and veggie poutine? Yes, yes they are. Note: Chef Morton was kind enough to make this veg-friendly, but the dish normally comes topped with smoked pork and roasted tomato gravy ($12).
click to enlarge
Connelly Hardaway
Everyone's doing brussels sprouts these days, but when you make them this good, why not? Grilled scallion vinaigrette and parmesan don't make these healthy, but you can always pretend you're getting your greens ($10).
click to enlarge
Connelly Hardaway
Ricotta toast is topped with duck ham, a poached egg, oyster mushrooms, and persimmon vinaigrette ($12).
click to enlarge