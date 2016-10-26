S.C. Aquarium now accepting recipes for its Good Catch contest

click to enlarge
I remember the first pie I entered in the state fair. It was a Granny Smith apple pie that my grandma helped me bake. It didn't take home the gold. I think I got a participation ribbon, but none the less, who doesn't enjoy a good ol' fashioned recipe contest?
Here's one the folks over at the S.C. Aquarium have cooked up. In honor of National Seafood Month, the Aquarium is asking novice and accomplished chefs alike to submit their best sustainable seafood recipes
. Aquarium staffers will choose the top five recipes, then Kate Mullins, the aquarium's marketing manager and Kate Dittloff, the public relations manager, will cook those up and declare a winner.
The winner will receive prizes from Good Catch restaurant partners as well as have their recipe featured the Aquarium's social media accounts and in their monthly Good Catch newsletter.
To submit your best recipe, email it to draub@scaquarium.org by Thurs. Nov. 3. A winner will be announced on Tues. Nov. 15.