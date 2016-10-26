Revelator Coffee eyes opening any day now

Just in time for Starbucks to open its tenth peninsula outlet at 502 King St.
, New Orleans brand Revelator Coffee
is opening just a few doors down and soon. According to Meredith Singer, Revelator's executive director of marketing, the coffee shop will unlock its doors at 550 King St. any day now.
"We are staffed up and just waiting on some final licensing from the City. So we should be open very soon," Singer said in an email last week.
In addition to New Orleans, Revelator has locations in Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., and Tennessee. The shops feature a stripped down Daily-esque design and according to the company's website, each location features "food and goods from local purveyors that complement our coffee." Looks like Brooks Reitz's Jack Rudy tonic may be included in those local items. An Instagram
post from four weeks ago shows the tonic and Jack Rudy's bitters with the caption, "Have you tried our espresso and tonic? We partnered up with our friends at @jackrudycocktailco and @mountainvalleywater for this refreshing classic. Get it now at any Revelator location."
In February, Imbibe
magazine wrote a feature on the small chain, including it in a list of America's most beautiful drinking spaces. "The airy, open spaces create a communal vibe, enhanced by small touches like custom-made aprons and dishes from local ceramicists," wrote Imbibe
associate editor Penelope Bass.
Look for Revelator to open within the next week.