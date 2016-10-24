I spent a stupid amount of money on Le Farfalle's white truffles so you don't have to

Meet Eleanor, our new table side White Truffle cart. The first of the season Tuscan White Truffles from @mike1226 @urbanitruffles have arrived. Come by to experience chef Michael tossing our house made Fettuccine with White Truffles and Parmigiano Reggiano at your table. #lefarfallechs #whitetruffles #pasta #chseats

