Monday, October 24, 2016

Chefs Dan Barber and Jeremiah Langhorne headed to Charleston next month

Better than a lunch and learn

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 2:34 PM

If you're interested in listening to some of the leading minds in food while trying their dishes, November has a two big names coming to town. 

On Fri. Nov. 4 Dan Barber of Blue Hill at Stone Barns joins Chef Sean Brock for a dinner benefitting the James Beard Foundation at the Cedar Room. Tickets are $300 and may be purchased here

click to enlarge Dabney owners Alex Zink and Jeremiah Langhorne - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Dabney owners Alex Zink and Jeremiah Langhorne
Later in the month, on Nov. 17, Chef Jeremiah Langhorne — the former McCrady's chef de cuisine and now the chef of D.C.'s The Dabney — returns to the Holy City for a cooking demonstration at Le Creuset L'Atelier. Since leaving the city and opening The Dabney, Langhorne has been showered with praise, most recently accepting a star from the Michelin Guide.

Tickets for Langhorne's demonstration are $40 and may be purchased here.

