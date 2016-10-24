Chefs Dan Barber and Jeremiah Langhorne headed to Charleston next month

If you're interested in listening to some of the leading minds in food while trying their dishes, November has a two big names coming to town.
On Fri. Nov. 4 Dan Barber of Blue Hill at Stone Barns joins Chef Sean Brock for a dinner benefitting the James Beard Foundation at the Cedar Room. Tickets are $300 and may be purchased here.
Provided
Dabney owners Alex Zink and Jeremiah Langhorne
Later in the month, on Nov. 17, Chef Jeremiah Langhorne — the former McCrady's chef de cuisine and now the chef of D.C.'s The Dabney — returns to the Holy City for a cooking demonstration at Le Creuset L'Atelier. Since leaving the city and opening The Dabney, Langhorne has been showered with praise, most recently accepting a star from the Michelin Guide.
Tickets for Langhorne's demonstration are $40 and may be purchased here.