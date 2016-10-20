Holy City Brewing and COAST say 'no more dogs'

click to enlarge
Mary Scott Hardaway
You used to be able to bring your dogs into COAST to catch a concert. As of yesterday, you no longer can.
Last month Holy City Brewing
announced that they would no longer allow dogs onsite. In a Facebook post head brewer Chris Brown said "We love dogs. Most of us have dogs. I have three myself, but over the past six months we have had employees bit five different times by dogs visiting the brewery. The latest incident, which occurred last week, consisted of a guest's dog biting one of our bartenders in the face. I have to look out for my staff."
In an email Brown clarified the no-dogs rule, saying, "When everyone is packed in, dogs get nervous or anxious." Just yesterday COAST Brewing Co.
joined HCB in its no more dogs rule, with an Instagram post that reads, "Due to an incident, we unfortunately cannot allow dogs at the brewery anymore. Yes, it stinks, but that's life. Thanks for your support."
While your four-legged friends are no longer allowed at COAST and Holy City, you can still take them to most area breweries. Here's that list:
Cooper River Brewing Co.
Dog-friendly with outdoor seating.
Frothy Beard Brewing
Dog-friendly, with a small grass field in the back.
Ghost Monkey Brewery
Dog-friendly as long as the dog is on a leash (which is the case for all breweries unless otherwise noted). They have dog treats and water bowls.
Low Tide Brewing
Dog-friendly with outdoor seating.
Palmetto Brewing Co.
Dog-friendly on deck.
Revelry Brewing Co.
Dogs allowed on outside patio.
Tradesman Brewing Co.
Dogs are welcome on the patio.
Freehouse Brewery
Dogs allowed.
Westbrook Brewing
Pets (except service animals) must stay on the patio.
Two Blokes Brewing
Dogs are welcome on a leash.
Snafu Brewing Company
They don't have a tasting room on the premises yet, but when they do it will be open to dogs.