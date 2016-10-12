The Bad Bitches launch the sale of their new female-friendly apron

click to enlarge
Little known fact about being a female chef: poorly designed aprons often cause boob-induced neck pain. Yep, thanks to the male-centric construction of most chef-wear, female chefs suffer.
"The biggest problem with aprons is that your boobs squish and that puts pressure on your neck. Your boobs look dumb and there's no natural waistline. They sling the waist low below the belly which on women is the most unflattering thing you could ever do," says Sarah Adams of The Bad Bitches
. That's why Adams and her business partner Nikki Fairman decided to make their own aprons, specifically designed for women's bodies.
"Basically it's a wrap dress," says Adams of The Bad Bitches new apron that went up for sale on Tilit NYC today. "It takes the stress that would be on your neck and puts it on your waist," she adds.
To develop the new apron, Adams and Anhalt crowdsourced feedback from dozens of women in the F&B industry. "We sent them all a Survey Monkey email asking them what they liked and didn't like," she says. The result is a design created by Tilit co-founder Jenny Goodman.
"Most chef-wear companies sell a uni-gender thing," says Adams. "This is the first female-focused one by a major company."
And in keeping with The Bad Bitches mission of providing opportunities for women in F&B, a portion of apron sales will support their efforts. Ten dollars from each sale of the Brooklyn-made, recycled hemp and cotton apron will go toward the Bad Bitches Grant Fund, a program providing experiential education for women in the food and beverage industry. The Bad Bitches apron is $75 and may be purchased here
