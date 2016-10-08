Now that Matthew has moved on, some restaurants prepare to serve tonight

click to enlarge
Proof's Craig Nelson has served every night this week
There's a curfew tonight that goes from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. tomorrow, but that hasn't discouraged some restaurants from serving until then. Here's where you can get a bite.
The Watch
at The Restoration Hotel is open now and serving a limited menu until around 8 p.m.
The Dewberry's Lounge
is serving cocktails and Henrietta's may open later.
Standing strong, the Waffle House
at 609 Long Point Road in Mt. Pleasant is open and ready for business. Presumably all of the local Waffle Houses are still functioning, but we couldn't get through (probably because they're so busy) to any other locations.
Proof
on King will be open until 8 p.m. unless the staff is restricted from getting downtown.
According to Holy City Sinner, Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse
is open and is serving free pizza to police, firefighters, EMT, SCE&G and first responders.
We're updating this post as we go. Please send restaurant openings to kinsey@charlestoncitypaper.com.