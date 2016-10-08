Eat

Saturday, October 8, 2016

Now that Matthew has moved on, some restaurants prepare to serve tonight

Who else needs a drink?

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Sat, Oct 8, 2016 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge Proof's Craig Nelson has served every night this week - FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
  • Proof's Craig Nelson has served every night this week
There's a curfew tonight that goes from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. tomorrow, but that hasn't discouraged some restaurants from serving until then. Here's where you can get a bite. 

The Watch at The Restoration Hotel is open now and serving a limited menu until around 8 p.m.

The Dewberry's Lounge is serving cocktails and Henrietta's may open later. 

Standing strong, the Waffle House at 609 Long Point Road in Mt. Pleasant is open and ready for business. Presumably all of the local Waffle Houses are still functioning, but we couldn't get through (probably because they're so busy) to any other locations.

Proof on King will be open until 8 p.m. unless the staff is restricted from getting downtown. 

According to Holy City Sinner, Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse is open and is serving free pizza to police, firefighters, EMT, SCE&G and first responders.

We're updating this post as we go. Please send restaurant openings to kinsey@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS