Friday, October 7, 2016

'Shoo Matthew' and '86 Cheese Biscuits' just some of the messages from restaurants to Hurricane Matthew

Boarding it up

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 10:13 AM

Stress levels are high in Charleston as Hurricane Matthew pummels the Florida coast, but at least some restaurants are trying to keep a sense of humor about it all. Here are Charleston F&B's best messages to Matthew:


shoo Matthew...Schu

Nicks wins for best humor. #chswx

...til he no longer provides wit da power. Even then we still be here. #seeyasoon #staysafe #barnormandy

Battening down the hatches. Y'all be safe. #hurricanematthew #undiscoveredcharleston #scchefambassadors

