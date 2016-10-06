Here's where you can eat Thursday while waiting for Hurricane Matthew's arrival

The last of the city's evacuees may be heading out, but that doesn't mean all of Charleston's restaurants are closed. The rains haven't hit yet and the following restaurants aren't closing up until they do. Here's where you can grab some grub in the Lowcountry right now:
We've heard reports that North Charleston's Madra Rua
, Park Pizza
, and 843 Korean
are all open today. Chez Nous
is open for lunch and dinner over on Payne Street. Fast & French
says they're staying open until 4 p.m. today and may open tomorrow as well if they can manage it. Charleston Deli
on Huger is open and ready to serve their specialty wursts.
Both Jim N Nick's
on King Street and North Charleston are open today for lunch and will make a call on dinner later today.
Get your caffeine fix at Black Tap Coffee
. They'll be open today until noon.
If you just need provisions, Ted's Butcherblock
is open, but not doing any sandwich service today. Callie's Biscuits'
latest instagram post says "Rise and Shine! We are open for all you rebels who are still here! Serving a limited menu and will be here until we run out of product!" Gnome Cafe
is feeding customers until 2 p.m.
We're told Blues Bar
on 41 will be open "as long as there's power." They'll be serving beer, drinks, wings. and ribs.
If all this weather talk has you needing a drink, Prohibition
is serving cocktails only today.
Toast West Ashley
is open.
Benny Palmettos
is open for lunch and dinner today.
Minero
is serving tacos and burritos until 2 p.m.
Royal American
is open and ready to serve.
Revelry Brewing
is staying open from 3-8 p.m. today.
House of Brews
reports "We're open, we've got beer, and we've got popcorn! $1 off drafts and $5 off growlers"
Persimmon Cafes
downtown and in Summerville are open and giving 50 percent off to first responders.
Mercantile & Mash
is serving coffee.
Jet's Pizza
in North Charleston will be open normal business hours today for both pickup and delivery.
Both YoBo Cantina
Frescas are open today.
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe's
on King Street and Coleman Boulevard in Mt. Pleasant will remain open today.
Sticky Fingers
in Mt. P, Summerville and downtown are all open.
Fill Restaurant & Piano Bar
in Mt. P is operating.
DIG
is open til 8 p.m.
DIG In The Park
is open til 8 p.m.
Who are we missing? Let us know by emailing kinsey@charlestoncitypaper.com