Thursday, October 6, 2016

Here's where you can eat Thursday while waiting for Hurricane Matthew's arrival

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 10:37 AM



The last of the city's evacuees may be heading out, but that doesn't mean all of Charleston's restaurants are closed. The rains haven't hit yet and the following restaurants aren't closing up until they do. Here's where you can grab some grub in the Lowcountry right now:

We've heard reports that North Charleston's Madra Rua, Park Pizza, and 843 Korean are all open today. 

Chez Nous is open for lunch and dinner over on Payne Street.

Fast & French says they're staying open until 4 p.m. today and may open tomorrow as well if they can manage it. 

Charleston Deli on Huger is open and ready to serve their specialty wursts. 

Both Jim N Nick's on King Street and North Charleston are open today for lunch and will make a call on dinner later today. 

Get your caffeine fix at Black Tap Coffee. They'll be open today until noon. 

If you just need provisions, Ted's Butcherblock is open, but not doing any sandwich service today.

Callie's Biscuits' latest instagram post says "Rise and Shine! We are open for all you rebels who are still here! Serving a limited menu and will be here until we run out of product!"

Gnome Cafe is feeding customers until 2 p.m.

We're told Blues Bar on 41 will be open "as long as there's power." They'll be serving beer, drinks, wings. and ribs.

If all this weather talk has you needing a drink, Prohibition is serving cocktails only today.

Toast West Ashley is open. Benny Palmettos is open for lunch and dinner today.

Minero is serving tacos and burritos until 2 p.m.

Royal American is open and ready to serve.

Who are we missing? Let us know by emailing kinsey@charlestoncitypaper.com

