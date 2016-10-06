Here's where you can eat Thursday while waiting for Hurricane Matthew's arrival

Charleston friends, service crews: we're open on King Street & so is @jimnnicksbbq in North #Charleston. Serving BBQ & will update after lunch. A photo posted by Nick's Bar-B-Q (@nicksbarbq) on Oct 6, 2016 at 6:50am PDT

The last of the city's evacuees may be heading out, but that doesn't mean all of Charleston's restaurants are closed. The rains haven't hit yet and the following restaurants aren't closing up until they do. Here's where you can grab some grub in the Lowcountry right now:We've heard reports that North Charleston's, andare all open today.is open for lunch and dinner over on Payne Street.says they're staying open until 4 p.m. today and may open tomorrow as well if they can manage it.on Huger is open and ready to serve their specialty wursts.Bothon King Street and North Charleston are open today for lunch and will make a call on dinner later today.Get your caffeine fix at. They'll be open today until noon.If you just need provisions,is open, but not doing any sandwich service today.latest instagram post says "Rise and Shine! We are open for all you rebels who are still here! Serving a limited menu and will be here until we run out of product!"is feeding customers until 2 p.m.We're toldon 41 will be open "as long as there's power." They'll be serving beer, drinks, wings. and ribs.If all this weather talk has you needing a drink,is serving cocktails only today.is open.is open for lunch and dinner today.is serving tacos and burritos until 2 p.m.is open and ready to serve.Who are we missing? Let us know by emailing kinsey@charlestoncitypaper.com