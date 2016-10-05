Hurricane Matthew have you hungry? Here's where you can eat & drink Wednesday night

So you opted out on the I-26 parking lot in order to hunker down in Charleston, huh? Let me guess, you're starving. And don't know where to eat. Well here's who's serving supper tonight:
Cane Rhum Bar & Caribbean Kitchen
(251 East Bay St.) has a skeleton crew on hand, but enough rum to make you forget the storm. According to their Instagram account, Cane's staff will serve as long as they can.
Little Jack's Tavern
(710 King S.) is be open this evening.
Husk
(76 Queen St.) reports that "We are open! Join us for dinner tonight at normal business hours. For the safety of our staff, we will be closed Friday through Sunday, and will be determining tomorrow's hours - stay tuned!"
Minero
(153 E Bay St.) like it's sister property Husk, is also open for normal business hours, but will close up shop Friday through Saturday.
The following Indigo Roads restaurants will be open tonight:
Oak Steakhouse
(17 Broad St.)
The Macintosh
(479 King St.)
O-Ku
(463 King St.) - limited menu
Indaco
(526 King St.) - limited menu
Bar Mash
(701 East Bay St.)
Mercantile and Mash
(701 East Bay St.) - open till 7 p.m.
Lewis Barbecue
(464 N Nassau St.) is open tonight and, better yet, offer 1/2 priced meat and $5 agua frescas.
Chez Nous
(6 Payne St.)is open today and tomorrow for normal service.
Bin 152
(152 King St.)also reports it will be open tonight and possibly tomorrow if the staff stays in town.
Edmund's Oast
(1081 Morrison Drive) is open for normal business hours tonight. Tomorrow through Sunday's brunch they'll be closed.
The Dewberry Hotel's Lounge
(334 Meeting St.) will be pouring drinks until 11 p.m. this evening.
Lee Lee's Hot Kitchen
(218 President St.) is open and ready for a hurricane party.
Bar Normandy
(19 Broad St.) is going all out and staying open through the entire storm, according to the restaurant's instagram post.
The following Holy City Hospitality restaurants are open as normal tonight:
39 Rue de Jean
(39 John St.)
Coast Bar and Grill
(39 John St. D)
The Islander on Daniel Island
(160 Fairchild St., Daniel Island)
Michael's on the Alley
(39 John St.)
The Victor Social Club
(39 John St.)
Vincent Chicco's
(39 John St.)
Virginia's on King
(412 King. St.)
Xiao Bao Biscuit
(224 Rutledge Ave.) is open.
Cannon Green
's (103 Spring St.) latest instagram post reads: "Cannon Green is ready for you! Come in for hurricane Happy Hour specials and a limited menu tonight until 9 pm. We'll be closing shop tomorrow through Monday. Stay safe + dry!"
Luke's Craft Pizza
(271 Ashley Ave.) opened at 5 p.m. and will close when they sell out.
All of the following are also open tonight:
The Noisy Oyster
(Rivers Ave and Market St)
Big Billy's Burger Joint
Fill Restaurant & Piano Bar
Sticky Fingers Ribhouse
- Charleston, Mt. Pleasant & Summerville
Mex 1
(closed Thurs-Saturday)
Bohemian Bull
DIG In The Park
(closing Thurs. at 8 p.m.)
Daniel Island Grille
(closing Thurs. at 8 p.m.)
Shem Creek Bar & Grill
(closed Friday/Saturday)
SOL Mt. Pleasant
Wild Wing Cafe
Drop In Deli
Folly Beach
What places are we missing? Let us know by emailing Kinsey@charlestoncitypaper.com.