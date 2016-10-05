Hurricane Matthew have you hungry? Here's where you can eat & drink Wednesday night

We are open today for normal business hours! For the safety of our staff, we will be closed Friday through Sunday, and will be determining tomorrow's hours - stay tuned! A photo posted by Minero Charleston (@minerochs) on Oct 5, 2016 at 1:23pm PDT

So you opted out on the I-26 parking lot in order to hunker down in Charleston, huh? Let me guess, you're starving. And don't know where to eat. Well here's who's serving supper tonight:(251 East Bay St.) has a skeleton crew on hand, but enough rum to make you forget the storm. According to their Instagram account, Cane's staff will serve as long as they can.(710 King S.) is be open this evening.(76 Queen St.) reports that "We are open! Join us for dinner tonight at normal business hours. For the safety of our staff, we will be closed Friday through Sunday, and will be determining tomorrow's hours - stay tuned!"(153 E Bay St.) like it's sister property Husk, is also open for normal business hours, but will close up shop Friday through Saturday.The following Indigo Roads restaurants will be open tonight:(17 Broad St.)(479 King St.)(463 King St.) - limited menu(526 King St.) - limited menu(701 East Bay St.)(701 East Bay St.) - open till 7 p.m.(464 N Nassau St.) is open tonight and, better yet, offer 1/2 priced meat and $5 agua frescas.(6 Payne St.)is open today and tomorrow for normal service.(152 King St.)also reports it will be open tonight and possibly tomorrow if the staff stays in town.(1081 Morrison Drive) is open for normal business hours tonight. Tomorrow through Sunday's brunch they'll be closed.The Dewberry Hotel's(334 Meeting St.) will be pouring drinks until 11 p.m. this evening.(218 President St.) is open and ready for a hurricane party.(19 Broad St.) is going all out and staying open through the entire storm, according to the restaurant's instagram post.The following Holy City Hospitality restaurants are open tonight:39 Rue de JeanCoast Bar and Grill The Islander on Daniel Island Michael's on the Alley The Victor Social Club Vincent Chicco's Virginia's on King